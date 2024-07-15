James Sikking, star of 'Hill Street Blues,' dies at age 90

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T12:35:12.000Z"}

James B. Sikking, recognized for his roles as Lt. Howard Hunter on Hill Street Blues, has died at the age of 90. Although those close to him have not offered details, it has been discovered that his death was related to dementia, which he suffered from.

Sikking died Saturday and his representative, Cynthia Snyder, made the announcement Sunday night in a statement released to the media.

"In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse (...) His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage," Snyder shared with Variety.

Sikking was recognized for his role in Hill Street Blues and also for playing the father of the title character in Doogie Howser, MD. He received an Emmy nomination in 1984 for his portrayal of Lieutenant Howard.