Immigration Crisis Collapses Springfield, Ohio

Published by Williams Perdomo

The immigration crisis continues to affect several cities across the country. The latest to make news because of the consequences of the arrival of illegal immigrants is Springfield, Ohio.

City Manager Bryan Heck sent a letter asking for urgent federal help to U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Sherrod Brown to deal with the situation.

"Springfield has seen a surge in population through immigration that has significantly impacted our ability as a community to produce enough housing opportunities for all," Heck wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Post.

Furthermore, in the letter, Heck explained that Springfield's Haitian population has increased from 15,000 to 20,000 in the past four years. This is in a city of just under 60,000 people. As a result, Heck explained that the massive influx of immigrants is affecting his ability to deal with Springfielders' housing-related problems.

Overall, Ohio has a significant immigrant population. About 4.9 percent of the state's residents are foreign-born, and 2.4 percent of its U.S.-born residents live with at least one immigrant parent.

Meanwhile, the crisis generated by the arrival of millions of immigrants continues unabated across the country. More than 12 million people illegally crossed the border into the United States since 2021, when Joe Biden assumed the presidency, to May 2024, data obtained by The Center Square shows.