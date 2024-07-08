More than 100 people shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend

Published by Israel Duro Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-08T09:56:02.000Z"}

The weekend of celebrations for the 4th of July left at least 103 people shot, 19 of whom ultimately lost their lives. Just between Wednesday and Friday night there had already been 58 firearm incidents and 11 fatalities, according to police.

Several mass shootings

Many of the wounded were struck during the 3 mass shootings reported by police, reports ABC. In addition, two women and a child lost their lives in the shootings. Two other minors were left in critical condition after several shooters opened fire at a home in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Added to this, at least 19 other people required medical assistance for gunshot wounds as a result of mass shootings in Austin, Greater Grand Crossing and Little Italy. Around 12.15 a.m. Friday, police responded to calls of shots fired and found eight people shot in the 1,300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago police, who said both gunmen fled.

On Sunday morning, the University of Chicago issued an alert after three people were shot from a car on a sidewalk in front of the Adult Hospital Emergency Room in the early morning hours. The assailants managed to escape. It is not known at this time exactly whether any of the victims were related to the University.

Mayor Johnson, between Pride and NASCAR

For his part, the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson, issued a statement on July 5 after the Greater Grand Crossing shooting, although his X account has since then been more concerned with the Pride celebration or NASCAR Chicago.