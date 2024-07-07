Authorities capture two escaped prisoners in Claiborne, Mississippi

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-07T13:24:44.000Z"}

Police in Claiborne, Mississippi, on Saturday apprehended the two prisoners who had escaped from a detention center early Friday morning.

The moment they were captured was released on video by the Sheriff's Department:

The subjects are Tyrekennel Collins, a 24-year-old man, who was being held by Copiah County; and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, who was being held by Jefferson County.

The police department asked neighbors to take safety measures due to the dangerousness of the individuals. "These suspects are considered to be dangerous. Authorities urge all citizens to take necessary precautions," the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department said.

Collins and Johnson will face charges for the escape.