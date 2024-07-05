Shooting in Yellowstone National Park leaves suspect dead, ranger wounded

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T00:17:45.000Z"}

A shooting in Yellowston National Park in Wyoming resulted in the death of a suspect and left a ranger injured, authorities reported. The violent attack took place in Canyon Village at one of the central areas of the park that serves as a fulcrum for daily operations and visitor services.

The shooting occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning after rangers responded to an emergency call. The initial report indicated that a person was making threats and brandishing a weapon in Canyon Village, leading to quick intervention by National Park Service officers.

By the time the rangers arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the individual and the officers. The confrontation culminated in the death of the suspect, whose name has not yet been released by authorities.

One of the park rangers was also injured during the shooting, but is currently in stable condition at a local hospital due to prompt medical response.

The National Park Service confirmed that there were no further active threats to the public following the incident, allowing visitors to continue their activities in the park without risk of harm. However, the area around the Canyon Lodge complex is now temporarily closed while authorities conduct their investigation.

Ongoing investigation

The statement indicates that the details of this incident are under an investigation led by the FBI, with the collaboration of National Park Service special agents, and that "no additional information is available" at this time.