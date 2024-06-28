VIDEO: Huge sinkhole appears in an Illinois soccer field

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2min ago

A giant sinkhole over 100 feet in diameter appeared out of nowhere in the middle on an Illinois soccer field.

Footage shows the earth collapsing between two soccer fields, completely swallowing the turf and even causing one of the lighting towers to disappear inside the sinkhole.

The incident occurred in the town of Alton, in Gordon Moore Park."Sources from local media, the Alton Telegraph, stated that the sinkhole was the result of "a surface subsidence" that occurred at a subway mine in the town of Alton, owned by New Frontier Materials and its subsidiary, Bluff City Minerals.

"The affected area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and carry out repairs," the company sources added.