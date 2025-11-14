Noem announces $10,000 bonus for TSA agents who worked during government shutdown

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de noviembre, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported Thursday that Transportation Security Agency (TSA) who demonstrated exceptional service during the recent government shutdown will receive a $10,000 bonus in recognition of their work.

According to Noem, the decision was made under the administration of President Donald Trump to reward those who "ensured the safety of the country" despite the difficulties generated by the government shutdown. The secretary highlighted in the statement that many agents worked for more than a month without pay, maintaining airport security and the continuity of air travel.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will fund the bonuses with funds left over from fiscal year 2025, which the announcement said were made possible by "fiscally responsible" policies implemented since Trump's return to power.

The administration claims to have saved more than $13.2 billion since then.

During a speech in Houston, Noem mentioned cases of agents who excelled during the shutdown, such as Reiko Walker, with two decades of service and perfect attendance, who even voluntarily doubled shifts. She also highlighted the case of Ashley Richardson, another agent with perfect attendance, whose planned move had to be postponed due to lack of pay during the shutdown.

In her remarks, Secretary Noem attributed the government shutdown to decisions by Democratic lawmakers and criticized the fallout which she said directly affected federal workers. However, she stressed that "despite the challenges," thousands of TSA agents continued to perform their duties.

The Trump administration claims the bonus seeks to recognize that commitment and reinforce its promise to "put Americans first."