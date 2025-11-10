Trump to air traffic controllers: 'Get back to work, NOW!'

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump demanded all air traffic controllers who walked off the job due to the government shutdown, spearheaded by Senate Democrats, to return immediately.

Failure to do so could result in loss in pay, he said.

"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially 'docked.'" Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that, with his decision, they "didn't step up to help" solve the problem.

"You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots," the president stated.

In addition, Trump reported that he will recommend bonus pay for air traffic controllers who did not join their fellow colleagues and continued to perform their duties.

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," Trump said.