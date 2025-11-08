Trump assured that the Democrats "are cracking like dogs" in the face of pressure from the government shutdown

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the Democratic Party was bowing to pressure over the government shutdown, saying they feared that the negative consequences of such a measure could eventually play against them and benefit Republicans. The U.S. president issued these statements through his Truth Social account, a few days after assuring that the shutdown played an important role in the defeats suffered by the Republicans during last Tuesday's elections.

"The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER! Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST ‘BLOW UP’ THE FILIBUSTER, AND APPROVE HUNDREDS OF LONG SOUGHT, BUT NEVER GOTTEN, POLICY WINS LIKE, AS JUST A SMALL EXAMPLE, VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION),” Trump continued. “Only a LOSER would not agree to doing this!" Trump wrote.

Shortly before Trump's post, Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune commented to reporters that senators will remain in session until passing a deal that gets the government reopened. Thune had already repeatedly rejected Trump's numerous calls for Republicans to use the so-called "nuclear option" to circumvent the Senate filibuster rule. On Friday,Republicans soundly rejected a proposal by Democrats to extend expanded health care subsidies for another year.