Trump assured that the Democrats "are cracking like dogs" in the face of pressure from the government shutdown

A couple of hours before its release, Trump asked Republicans, via his Truth Social account, to redirect funds intended for insurance companies to be given directly to consumers.
President Donald Trump said Saturday that the Democratic Party was bowing to pressure over the government shutdown, saying they feared that the negative consequences of such a measure could eventually play against them and benefit Republicans. The U.S. president issued these statements through his Truth Social account, a few days after assuring that the shutdown played an important role in the defeats suffered by the Republicans during last Tuesday's elections.
The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER! Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST “BLOW UP” THE FILIBUSTER, AND APPROVE HUNDREDS OF LONG SOUGHT,…— Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 8, 2025
"The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER! Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST ‘BLOW UP’ THE FILIBUSTER, AND APPROVE HUNDREDS OF LONG SOUGHT, BUT NEVER GOTTEN, POLICY WINS LIKE, AS JUST A SMALL EXAMPLE, VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION),” Trump continued. “Only a LOSER would not agree to doing this!" Trump wrote.
Shortly before Trump's post, Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune commented to reporters that senators will remain in session until passing a deal that gets the government reopened. Thune had already repeatedly rejected Trump's numerous calls for Republicans to use the so-called "nuclear option" to circumvent the Senate filibuster rule. On Friday,Republicans soundly rejected a proposal by Democrats to extend expanded health care subsidies for another year.
Trump called for redirecting funds earmarked for insurance companies
"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over. In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare. Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!" tweeted Trump.