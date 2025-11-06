Nearly 1 million New Yorkers prepare to leave the city after Mamdani's win

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de noviembre, 2025

The triumph of Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral election could mark the beginning of a flight of residents: nearly a million New Yorkers contemplate moving to other cities, fearful of radical socialism.

After Mamdani's victory became known, it emerged that parents began planning to pull their children out of New York schools. School placement counselor Christopher Rim told The Post that at least 23 clients have contacted him.

They intend to move and want his help getting their children into prestigious private high schools and prep schools in other states.

"Within the first 30 minutes of AP announcing Mamdani’s victory, I got three messages from families looking to move," said Rim, founder and CEO of Command Education.

President Donald Trump is one of the first to speak out on the issue and assured that "Miami will be the refuge for those fleeing the communist New York City." He made the comments in a speech at the Kaseya Center.

But Miami is not the only option for New Yorkers looking for a new city to settle. The governor of New Hampshire, Kelly Ayotte, is hoping to lure New York businessmen unhappy with the Democratic socialist's victory.

"We have a message for NYC businesses looking to flee Mayor Mamdani's higher taxes: Come to New Hampshire," Ayotte, a first-term Republican, wrote in a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. "Our state is safe, prosperous, and free — what NYC used to be long ago."

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Jim MacEachern endorsed Ayotte's proposal and said the GOP-led state government is "prepared to work with job generators who choose to leave behind the economic hellhole described by Mamdani."

"If you want safe streets, low taxes, and common sense, the Live Free or Die state is waiting," MacEachern said in a statement reviewed by Just The News.

Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, also invited New York businessmen to move to his state. He stressed that his administration is focused on having a strong economy and low taxes. "TN is the place for people who value opportunity, security & freedom," he maintained in a video posted on his social networks.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, took the opportunity to call for those New Yorkers who don't want to live under communism to move to Florida:

"We’re here to celebrate and propel business, not overregulate it and defeat it. Letting people be free from the over-regulation of government", he said.

Similar was the message from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who argued that the city embraces free markets, rejects excessive regulation and protects the American dream.

"Just move to Dallas, where we strongly support our police, value our partners in the business community," Johnson wrote on his X account.

Meanwhile, the Houston police union invited NYPD officers to work for HPD in the wake of Mamdani's victory. The union listed reasons why New York officers should move.

"NYPD, are you disgusted with the election of Zohran Mamdani? Join us! The Houston Police Department is hiring police officers!" read a message posted on the networks.