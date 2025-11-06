Government shutdown: FAA to reduce flight capacity in 40 'high traffic' areas by 10% due to controller shortage

Published by Agustina Blanco 5 de noviembre, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will implement a 10% reduction in flight capacity at 40 "high-traffic" areas nationally beginning Friday morning, as a measure to mitigate the growing shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the government shutdown, which has now exceeded 35 days and become the longest in U.S. history.

The announcement was made by FAA Administrator, Bryan Bedford during a press conference Wednesday alongside Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Bedford described the decision as “appropriate to continue to take the pressure off of”

the controllers, who, as essential employees, have been working without pay since Oct. 1 and stand to lose their second consecutive paycheck next Tuesday. "The data is telling us we need to do more, and we are going to do more," Bedford emphasized. “And I want to reassure the American travelers that it is absolutely safe to fly in the American skies.”

Thousands of flights will be affected



The measure will affect approximately 3,500 to 4,000 flights daily, including passenger, cargo, and general aviation operations, as well as space launches in certain areas, according to a report from The Hill.

Although airlines have not yet been informed of specific airports, they are expected to include major logistics hubs such as New York (where 80% of controllers have been absent recently), Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta.

Duffy called the action "proactive" and an effort to maintain the safety of the airspace, which has seen an increase in delays and cancellations.

The secretary also warned that if the shutdown persists, the Department of Transportation (DOT) could be forced to close entire sections of airspace, a scenario he described as one of "massive chaos" and increased "risk" to the system.

Both Bedford and Duffy warned that additional measures could be implemented if the situation worsens.