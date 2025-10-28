DHS: 1.6 million people have self-deported so far in Trump's tenure

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de octubre, 2025

In addition to the number of self-deportees, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday, through an official statement, record statistics with more than 527,000 illegal immigrants deported under the leadership of President Donald Trump and the Homeland Security led by Secretary Kristi Noem.

"The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations,” said Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The beginning



The office's statement also noted that "this is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years. In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country.”

Illegal immigration declines



Undocumented immigrants are hearing the message. In that regard, they stressed that migration through the Darien Gap in Panama is down 99.99%.

ICE arrests



Rioters and politicians pursuing "sanctuary" policies have not deterred ICE or CBP in their mission to protect the homeland from those who have no right to be in the United States. Day in and day out, DHS law enforcement removes the worst illegal alien criminals from American communities, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug dealers and more.

Additionally, they also noted that “70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S."