Heated exchange between 'feminist' AOC and Riley Gaines over men competing in women’s sports

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de octubre, 2025

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) on Monday mocked former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines after Gaines warned about the Democratic Party's shift toward the extreme left.

The heated exchange began when Gaines shared a photo on X of the congresswoman at a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders and the New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a socialist.

"They are destroying us from within," Gaines wrote in the post.

AOC, who identifies as feminist, responded to the former swimmer on Monday by mocking her fifth-place tie with trans athlete Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA 2022 I women's swimming and diving championships.

"Maybe if you had channeled all that rage into swimming faster you wouldn't have placed fifth," the socialite wrote on X.

To Ocasio-Cortez's statements, the former swimmer responded that she is always amused when they think they've "landed a 'gotcha' by pointing out I was the 5th-fastest woman *in the nation* yet they conveniently forget the mediocre man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division."

"Misogynist dunce," she added.

Gaines wants to debate AOC

On Monday night, Gaines said on The Ingraham Anglethat she isprepared to debate AOC whenever the socialist sees fit:

"I’ll debate her anytime. She can defend socialism — I’ll defend capitalism. She can defend removing God — I’ll defend a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice — I’ll defend the sanctity of life," she added.

Tuberville backs Gaines

In response to Ocasio-Cortez’s attacks, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has sponsored legislation to bar biological men from competing in women’s sports, voiced strong support for Riley Gaines.

"What happened to 'support all women' AOC?" asked Tuberville in X. "Riley_Gaines_ is 5x SEC champion and 12x NCAA All-American. Not to mention she's a patriot who has fought every day for women and girls."

"Meanwhile, AOC thinks 'women's rights' just means abortion," he added.