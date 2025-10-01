US helps Denmark bolster security after drone incursions

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de septiembre, 2025

The United States sent anti-drone material to Denmark for the Oct. 1-2 European summits. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Danish Defense Ministry. In this way, the U.S. joins the many European countries that offered support to Denmark following drone overflights of unknown origin.

"We are pleased and grateful that the United States will also support Denmark with anti-drone capabilities in the framework of the upcoming summit," the ministry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Denmark also thanked Ukraine for deploying a mission of specialists to the country with the aim of sharing its expertise in drone defense.

"Ukraine’s experience is the most relevant in Europe today, and it is precisely our expertise, our specialists, and our technologies that can become a key element of future Europe’s Drone Wall – a large-scale project that will guarantee security in the skies," President Zelensky wrote on his X account in announcing the deployment.

In this regard, the Ukrainian president assured that he instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to promptly collaborate with all European partners "truly capable of deploying a system to counter drones. The results of the mission in Denmark will shape the framework for cooperation with other European countries as well."

Recent drone sightings in Denmark prompted the closure of several airports, including Copenhagen, the largest in northern Europe. Drones were also observed over Danish military installations, although no new incursions were reported since Sept. 27.