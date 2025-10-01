US helps Denmark bolster security after drone incursions
Danish authorities also thanked Ukraine for deploying a mission of specialists to the country with the aim of sharing their expertise in drone defense.
The United States sent anti-drone material to Denmark for the Oct. 1-2 European summits. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Danish Defense Ministry. In this way, the U.S. joins the many European countries that offered support to Denmark following drone overflights of unknown origin.
"We are pleased and grateful that the United States will also support Denmark with anti-drone capabilities in the framework of the upcoming summit," the ministry wrote on X.
Vi er glade for og taknemmelige over, at USA også støtter Danmark med anti-drone kapabiliteter i forbindelse med det kommende topmøde. Den amerikanske støtte er et udtryk for det tætte transatlantiske samarbejde, som også står stærkt i håndteringen af hybride angreb.— Forsvarsministeriet/Danish MoD (@Forsvarsmin) September 30, 2025
Meanwhile, Denmark also thanked Ukraine for deploying a mission of specialists to the country with the aim of sharing its expertise in drone defense.
"Ukraine’s experience is the most relevant in Europe today, and it is precisely our expertise, our specialists, and our technologies that can become a key element of future Europe’s Drone Wall – a large-scale project that will guarantee security in the skies," President Zelensky wrote on his X account in announcing the deployment.
Our group of specialists has begun deploying a mission in Denmark to share Ukraine’s experience in countering drones. Our guys arrived to take part in the joint exercises with partners, which could become the foundation for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones.…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 30, 2025
In this regard, the Ukrainian president assured that he instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to promptly collaborate with all European partners "truly capable of deploying a system to counter drones. The results of the mission in Denmark will shape the framework for cooperation with other European countries as well."
Two European summits in Denmark
To ensure the security of the summit, Denmark announced Sunday the closure of airspace to all civilian drones until Friday. Although the police have not yet identified those responsible for the raids, the Danish prime minister points to Russia.