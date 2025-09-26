Political analyst Andrés Guilarte explained that the main problems behind political violence are "rhetoric" and "mental health"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she talked about the numerous cases of political violence that have been seen in the United States in recent months, with the latest episode taking place this Tuesday when a 29 year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting in Dallas, Texas, by a man who was 29 years old.us/en/en/actualidad/250924/29258/muerto-heridos-ataque-centro-detencion-ice-dallas.html" target="_blank">fired at members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city of Dallas, Texas.

"The real problem in the United States is mental, the mental health of many, many people. When you see individuals like the one who murdered Charlie Kirk, or like the ones who shot at President Trump last year, like the one who shot at ICE; they are people who believe, based on their mental issues and with the rhetoric that is being talked about nationally, that the only option they have to take down supposedly the Gestapo is to shoot them."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.