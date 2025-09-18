Trump and King Charles III exchanged praise at historic banquet at Windsor Castle

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de septiembre, 2025

King Charles III received Donald Trump for a banquet at Windsor Castle. At a gala event also attended by cabinet members and other officials, the two leaders exchanged praise and highlighted the historic relationship between the countries. "The word special doesn't do it justice," Trump asserted.

After spending much of the day with the president and first lady Melania Trump, Charles III and Queen Camilla served as hosts in the castle's largest hall, St. George's Hall. In front of 160 guests, the king was the first to address the audience.

"We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times. It is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears in 1776 would make of this friendship. (...) The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin," Charles III continued.

Afterwards, the monarch asked for a toast to his guests and to "the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America."

Trump, who became the first leader to be invited twice by the British royals, emphasized the historic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom. For starters, he described the visit as "one of the greatest honors of my life."

"We're joined by history and faith, by love and language, and by transcendent times of culture, tradition, ancestry, and destiny. We're like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together. The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It's irreplaceable and unbreakable, and we are, as a country, as you know, doing unbelievably well," the Republican said.

"The British gave the world the Magna Carta, the modern parliament, and Francis Bacon's scientific method. They gave us the works of Locke, Hobbes, Smith, and Burke, Newton, and Blackstone. The legal, intellectual, cultural, and political traditions of this kingdom have been among the highest achievements of mankind has really never been anything like it. The British Empire laid the foundations of law, liberty, free speech, and individual rights virtually everywhere the Union Jack has ever flown, including a place called America," he added.

As reported by CBC News, the music at the event included some of Trump's favorites, such as Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and the aria "Nessun dorma."

As for the menu, the main course was a zucchini-wrapped chicken ballotine with thyme and a savory infusion. For dessert, guests enjoyed a vanilla ice cream bomb with raspberry sorbet and lightly poached Victoria plums.