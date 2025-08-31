Federal judge blocks deportation of Guatemalan children

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de agosto, 2025

On Sunday, a federal court in New York issued a temporary restraining order preventing the immediate deportation of ten Guatemalan minors who entered the United States unaccompanied. The move comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to tighten immigration enforcement.

District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan determined that "given the exigent circumstances," it was necessary to maintain the status quo pending a hearing scheduled for Aug. 31. The order prohibits the government from removing the minors for a period of 14 days unless the court rules otherwise within that time frame.

The lawyers' petition

The children's legal representatives argued that the attempted removal violated congressionally approved protections for minors deemed vulnerable. In their brief, they asserted that they are ten unaccompanied minors, ages 10 to 17, whom the authorities are seeking to deport.

In response, the court ruled that the plaintiffs had met the requirements for injunctive relief and granted their request to halt the deportations temporarily.

The key hearing on the future of the ten Guatemalan minors is set for this Sunday, August 31. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has not commented on the court decision.