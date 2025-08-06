Democratic Senator Adam Schiff under investigation for possible mortgage fraud

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de agosto, 2025

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff is under investigation for possible mortgage fraud. Anchor Laura Ingraham of Fox News released the news after speaking with Trump administration sources with knowledge of the situation involving the California senator, who was elected in November 2024.

The investigation surrounding Schiff involves the alleged falsification of bank documents and property records to obtain more favorable loan terms. The properties involved are in Burbank (California), Potomac (Maryland) and Montgomery (Maryland).

Since arriving in the Senate in January, Schiff has gained notoriety for posting videos on YouTube that criticize President Donald Trump's agenda. Before that, he served for more than 20 years in the House of Representatives and led the first impeachment trial against Trump.

"A Trump administration source telling the Angle that a criminal investigation of Adam Schiff is underway, conducted by U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland for possible charges involving mortgage fraud. Now, this follows the story we broke last month when the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to the DOJ alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms," Ingraham said during her program.

FHFA Director Bill Pulte contacted Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in May to express concern about the senator's situation.

According to Pulte's letter, the now-senator "appears to have falsified records in order to receive favorable loan terms, and also appears to have been aware of the financial benefits of a primary residence mortgage when compared to a secondary residence mortgage."