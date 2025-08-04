Senators leave town without deal on nominees after Trump tells Schumer to 'go to hell'

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 4 de agosto, 2025

President Trump thanked Republican senators for staying in session longer than originally planned to confirm more of his nominees and told the chamber’s top Democrat to “go to hell” for what he described as an “egregious” demand.

Senators, along with House members, typically recess for the month of August but Trump had called on Senate GOP leaders to continue to vote to confirm more nominees.

Schumer reportedly asked the White House to unfreeze about $1 billion of foreign aid and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding in exchange for allowing the confirmation process for additional Trump nominees to move faster.

Trump: "Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars"

“Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday night.

“It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he added.

The Senate confirmed additional nominees on Friday and Saturday.

Schumer: "Is this the 'Art of the deal?"

The chamber adjourned late Saturday without a deal between Senate Republicans, Democrats and the White House on nominees.

Schumer said Trump threw in the towel instead of continuing to negotiate a deal on nominees.

"Trump's all-cap tweet says it all. In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating. Is this the 'Art of the deal?' Posture, cajole, stamp your feet, and then give up?" Schumer said at a news conference on Saturday evening. "This says it all. Donald Trump tried to bully us, go around us, threaten us, call us names—but he got nothing, and he walked away with his tail between his legs."

Schumer: "Trump "attempted to steamroll the Senate"

Schumer said Trump "attempted to steamroll the Senate to put in place his historically unqualified nominees, but Senate Democrats wouldn't let him."

Schumer called on Trump to work with Senate Democrats.

"Sooner or later, Donald Trump—Mr. "Art of the Deal," or so he claims—is going to have to learn that he has to work with Democrats if he wants to get deals, good deals, that help the American people," he said. "Going at it alone will be a failed strategy. It's the wrong choice for Republicans. It's the wrong choice for the American people."

Thune is considering using the nuclear option for nominations

Thune is reportedly considering using the nuclear option for nominations when the Senate returns on September 2 to speed up the votes.

Senate Democratic leaders have not agreed to allow unanimous consent or voice votes for the lower-level Trump administration nominees and judicial picks.

The Senate is currently operating under a full two hours of consideration for most of those nominations.

The nuclear option would involve reducing the time between cloture on each nomination and the final confirmation vote.

