United States withdraws from UNESCO

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de julio, 2025

The government announced Tuesday the departure of the United States from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The decision was made because the UN cultural and educational agency was considered to have an ideological bias.

In addition, the government believes that the agency is biased against Israel and promotes divisive causes. The move was criticized by the agency.

Partnership with UNESCO is "at odds with our America First foreign policy," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Bruce described the organization as an entity that "promotes divisive social and cultural causes" and is overly focused on the U.N.'s sustainability goals, which she called a ideological globalist agenda.

The spokeswoman also questioned UNESCO's recognition of Palestine as a state.

In 2017, during his first presidency, Donald Trump also ordered a withdrawal from UNESCO. His successor Joe Biden (2021-2025) later reinstated U.S. membership.