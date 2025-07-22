Political analyst Andrés Guilarte explained why the popularity of Trump's immigration policies has declined

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she talked about the latest polls published by the CBS network, which show how the popularity that the president's immigration measures Donald Trump had in recent months seemed to be starting to slowly go down.

"I think this trend was to be expected because of how things have been going over the last 7 months. You have to keep in mind that in general people don't want criminals here, that is transversal in political parties and independents. The problem is how they have seen the realities, the problem is how some specific cases are handled. Especially when you start seeing cases of people who are not criminals," said Guilarte.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.