Jeffries warned that Congress will act if the Trump Administration does not release all of the Epstein files

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de julio, 2025

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday that the president's administration Donald Trump must release any and all records related to sex offender and financial tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, adding that, if the government failed to take this action and did not act on its own initiative, Congress should step in as soon as possible to force the release of those documents.

Likewise, Jeffries said there was no good excuse for the Department of Justice (DOJ) deciding to keep these details hidden,unless officials at that agency had something to hide. "The American people deserve to know the truth. What, if anything, is the Trump administration and the Department of Justice hiding?," Jeffries told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Two scenarios

The Democratic leader also commented that there were only two possible scenarios surrounding the Epstein: o Trump and some of his most high-profile allies "intentionally lied to the American people for years" to reinforce the narrative that a corrupt "elite" controlled the country, or the DOJ was now covering up such a conspiracy in order to protect the president's interests, suggesting that Trump would be on the so-called "Epstein list" and that for that reason his administration has refused to release all files related to the case.

"Option 1: They lied for years. Option 2: They’re engaging in a cover-up. At this point. it seems reasonable that it can only be one of the two things. And so it’s Congress’s responsibility, in a bipartisan way, to ask the questions and try to get answers on behalf of the American people," Jeffries commented.