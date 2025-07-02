Immigration attorney Haim Vasquez identifies worker groups eligible for immigration relief under Trump Administration

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed immigration attorney Haim Vasquez about President Donald Trump recent announcement to exempt certain workers—deemed essential to the economy—from his deportation agenda. During the interview, they discussed this decision as well as the current state of immigration in the U.S., considering the various measures recently implemented by the Republican administration.

When asked who would qualify for this immigration relief, Vasquez said, “We’re looking at workers in agriculture, construction, the hotel and tourism industries, possibly restaurants, and I would also expect workers in food processing plants to be included.”

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.