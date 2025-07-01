The Republican Blueprint for a Better America

30 de junio, 2025

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” isn’t just a catchy phrase. It is a vision that provides real, tangible benefits which make life safer and less expensive, while also being better stewards of taxpayer dollars. Republicans are fighting for a bolder future for our country and are doubling down on putting Americans’ prosperity first.

First and foremost, the One Big Beautiful Bill isn’t timid when it comes to securing the border against gangs, cartels, and drug dealers. It provides ambitious funding for finishing the wall, giving officers better tools, and permanently securing our borders. As a former cop, public safety and national security are always top of mind when I review legislation as a member of Congress, and I was very pleased to see this bill put resources toward commonsense ways to stop the flow of illicit drugs and dangerous gangs across the border and into the United States.

We’ve already seen the successes of Republicans’ tougher border security policies. In May 2025, the U.S. Border Patrol did not release any illegal immigrants into the country – a significant drop from the 62,000 released in May 2024 under the Biden administration. As the grandson of Mexican immigrants, I believe we must support strong border policies that keep communities safe and support national security, while also rewarding people who immigrate to America the right way.

But this bill doesn’t just cover the border - it also covers taxes. The One Big Beautiful Bill is also a bold tax‑relief package that protects families and small businesses by preventing the largest tax hike in history. By making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, Republicans are protecting the average CO‑08 taxpayer from a 20% tax hike, saving roughly $2,040 per household – enough to cover nearly 10 weeks of groceries. Putting Americans first means putting families first, and that’s exactly what Republicans are doing.

One of the most popular provisions in this bill is no taxes on tips and overtime. This will deliver up to $1,675 extra for tipped workers and $1,750 more for overtime earners, providing direct income gains for the 80+ million hardworking Americans who work hourly jobs or rely on tips. In our district, that means restaurant staff, agricultural workers, essential service employees, and many others will now keep more of what they earn.

Through this bill, Republicans have also removed the fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid. This is a crucial change that will save the program for years to come. Medicaid spending under the One Big Beautiful Bill is projected to increase every year while cutting waste, fraud, and abuse so that resources are protected for the people the program was created to serve: seniors, disabled people, single mothers, and kids, not illegal immigrants or able-bodied adults who refuse to work. This fiscal sanity and compassion is a pro‑family, pro‑America approach to protecting the longevity of Medicaid.

Finally, the One Big Beautiful Bill leads the way on domestic energy dominance — a priority for a district like ours, which supplies 82% of Colorado’s oil and gas and over 50% of the state’s natural gas. Republicans are investing in unleashing domestic energy, refueling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and promoting liquid natural gas exports.

This is a win-win for our district and America. Supporting domestic energy lowers the cost of living and uplifts our local economy. Supporting oil, gas, nuclear, renewables, and new technologies help the entirety of domestic energy production. Colorado’s “all‑of‑the‑above” energy model strengthens both local jobs and national security.

All together, the One Big Beautiful Bill is a win for CO-08. In a district where agriculture, energy, and family budgets are top of mind, this legislation provides a practical roadmap for prosperity. CO-08 deserves exactly this kind of leadership: commonsense policies grounded in local realities, bold enough to tackle big issues, and compassionate enough to leave no American behind.

That’s the beauty – and the leadership – of Republicans’ “big, beautiful” vision.