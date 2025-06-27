Hegseth announces that the Harvey Milk ship will be renamed the Oscar V. Peterson

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de junio, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the Harvey Milk will be renamed Oscar V. Peterson, after ordering the Navy to remove the gay rights activist's name from the ship.

Hegseth made the announcement in a video posted on X.

"We are eliminating the ship naming policy," Hegseth said. "We're not renaming the ship for anything political. This is not about political activists unlike the previous administration. Instead, we are renaming the ship after a Medal of Honor recipient of the U.S. Congressman of the Navy of the United States, as it should be."

Peterson, Hegseth said, was a watermaster who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his heroism during an attack on the USS Neosho by Japanese bombers during the Battle of the Coral Sea in 1942.