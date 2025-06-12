Trump unveils website to get his 'gold' visa: "Thousands have been asking how they can sign up"

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de junio, 2025

(AFP) On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced an official website— TrumpCard.gov — where the $5 million investor residency visa will soon be available. The waiting list is now open for sign-ups.

The new visas are not yet available, but the website announced Wednesday allows those interested to leave their name, where they are from and an email under the heading, "The 'Trump Card' is coming soon."

"Thousands (of people) have been calling and asking how they can register and start on the path to access the greatest country and marketplace in the entire world," the president posted on Truth Social.

Trump announced the visa last month from Air Force One while holding a gold prototype of the document with his face on it.

Earlier, the president claimed the new visa would attract job creators and could be used to reduce the country's deficit.

According to the Republican leader, the new visa would provide a pathway to coveted U.S. citizenship. In February, he specified that he expects to sell "maybe a million" of these residence permits.