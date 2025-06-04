Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden's former press secretary, leaves the Democratic Party

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de junio, 2025

The person in charge of explaining and defending the last Democratic administration to the press has left the Democratic Party. Former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday that she will continue her activism as an independent.

This is precisely the title of her next book, which she unveiled the same day: Independent: a look inside a broken White House, beyond partisan divisions. A book in which, according to publisher Legacy Lit, Jean-Pierre "shares why Americans must step beyond party lines to embrace life as Independents."

"Serving as White House Press Secretary was an honor and a privilege," Jean-Pierre said in a video uploaded to Instagram. Five months after leaving office, which she held for more than two and a half years, she claims to have come to the conclusion that it was necessary to "think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan."

The same veteran Democrat now calling for transcending party lines was criticized on numerous occasions from the Republican side for her partisan attacks. In one viral episode in 2023, Jean-Pierre said the GOP was "fighting to put fentanyl on the street," as well as that their only commitment "to Americans are increase crime, lower economic growth and more manufacturing jobs sent back to China."

In another episode that went viral at the time she said "mega MAGA Republicans" did not "believe in the rule of law" and were fanning "the flames of political violence." In yet another she defended Biden's words by linking the group to fascism.

Following the book's announcement, users on social networks highlighted, above all, her repeated denial of Biden's decline. With phrases such as "he is as sharp as ever," and "there has been no cover up." In Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, His Cover-Up and His Disastrous Decision to Run Again, journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson twice mention the former secretary, both times denying any decline to the press.