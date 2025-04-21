Iowa: Governor signs law allowing 18-year-olds to purchase and carry handguns

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de abril, 2025

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed bill HF924 into law, which lowers the minimum age for purchasing and carrying pistols, revolvers and ammunition from 21 to 18.

The measure, effective July 1, aligns with similar legislation recently signed in Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill on April 7 with 33 votes in favor and 14 against.

The Des Moines Register reported that state Rep. Steven Holt (R) met with other lawmakers in support of the bill.

In March, the Republican stated that Iowans aged 18 to 20 who have families or wish to protect themselves should have the option to own or carry a firearm.

Holt said, "I joined the Marines when I was 18, graduated boot camp when I was 18. I carried firearms in the military, ready to defend my country when I was 18, along with hundreds of thousands of other young men and women."

Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that lowering the minimum age to own a firearm could, in their view, lead to higher death rates among children and teens.

According to the Des Moines Register, Sen. Art Staed, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, stated that "lowering the age to purchase guns will not save any lives," and emphasized the need to maintain the minimum age of 21 for purchasing and carrying firearms.