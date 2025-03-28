Trump Administration officially shuts down USAID and transfers its functions to the State Department

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de marzo, 2025

The Administration of President Donald Trump announced Friday the formal closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

After weeks of harsh criticism, attempts to freeze its funding and massive layoffs, the Republican Administration notified Congress of its intention to transfer USAID's remaining responsibilities to the State Department, shutting down the agency.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced the move arguing that USAID had lost track of its founding purpose. In an official statement, Rubio said, "Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders, and strengthen our partnerships with key allies. Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago. As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high.”

As Rubio pointed out, this restructuring seeks to align foreign assistance programs with priority US interests, within the framework of America First.

The notification to Congress details that, as of July 1, 2025, the State Department will assume administration of USAID's remaining functions. However, it has not yet been specified which programs or activities will continue to operate under this new structure. What is confirmed is that any function of the agency that does not conform to the Trump Administration's priorities will be permanently suspended.

In the same statement, Rubio highlighted President Trump's endorsement of this decision and its impact on US foreign policy:

“Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over. We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens.”

He added: "We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country. This is yet another promise made and delivered to the American people.”

The reorganization involves an accelerated transition in the coming months. According to the official release, "today, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have notified Congress on their intent to undertake a reorganization that would involve realigning certain USAID functions to the Department by July 1, 2025, and discontinuing the remaining USAID functions that do not align with Administration priorities.”

This process also includes eliminating the positions of the remaining USAID employees, who had already been informed of the Administration's intent to abolish their positions.

Promise kept



The closure of USAID represents a significant shift in US international assistance policy in order to safeguard and take care of Americans' money and shrink federal government spending.

The Trump Administration's intention is to prioritize national interests over global commitments, an approach that, as Rubio points out, fails to live up to promises made to the American people.