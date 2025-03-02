Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

India's first transgender clinic, known as Mitr Clinic, located in Hyderabad, has closed its doors following President Donald Trump's decision to freeze US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding for overseas projects.

This action, implemented through a 90-day suspension, represents the Republican's commitment to fulfill his campaign promises. The Republican Administration has so far in office advocated reducing federal spending as a bold step toward efficiency and responsible use of US taxpayer dollars.

The Mitr Clinic, established in 2021 through a partnership between USAID and Johns Hopkins University under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), offered services such as free medical consultations, HIV testing, psychological support and care related to gender transition. However, the Trump Administration has ended this initiative, arguing that funding projects of this nature overseas does not reflect the priorities of US citizens or justify the use of their money.

The funding freeze, which affects multiple international programs including the Mitr Clinic, is part of a broader strategy to reduce the size of the state and redirect resources to domestic needs, a stance that has resonated with advocates of fiscal discipline.

Senator John Kennedy, one of the most vocal critics of Mitr's funding, had already weighed in:

"USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam with our taxpayers' money. USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. I didn't know that. I bet the American people didn't know that. Musk also found that 1.5 million USD was given to Serbian LGBT organizations. They got the money to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbian workplaces and business communities," Kennedy said.

His words reflect a growing sentiment among conservatives that federal funds should align with national interests.

The USAID suspension has not only ended the operation of the clinic, which has laid off its staff and advised patients to seek alternatives, but also sent a clear message: the Trump administration is committed to auditing and cutting programs it deems unnecessary or ideologically biased.

Trans patients' reaction: 'Heartbroken and enraged'

“We were informed that the funds had been cut off because president Trump ordered a freeze on our clinic’s funding,” a former clinic official told The Telegraph.

“We had been serving hundreds of transgender patients, providing mental healthcare and transition-related medical services. We stopped operations in early February, with no hope of resuming.”

Roomy, a transgender patient who used to visit the clinic, said, "Mitr was the only facility where we were getting free healthcare without any discrimination. I am heartbroken and enraged with its closure.”

No more abusive USAID waste

Supporters of the measure argue that the responsibility for such services lies with local governments or the private sector, not US taxpayers.

The closure of the Mitr Clinic responds to Trump's policy, which seeks to dismantle what both he and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have called USAID's abusive wastefulness.

With an astronomical annual budget, the agency has come under scrutiny for funding projects that the administration says do not directly benefit Americans. The restructuring of USAID promises significant savings and a refocusing on priorities more aligned with the "America First" vision.

At a time when the Federal Government faces pressures to reduce the deficit and optimize spending, Trump's decision looms as a model of pragmatic leadership. For millions of taxpayers, it is a relief to know that their tax dollars will no longer go toward far-flung and controversial initiatives, but will be preserved to strengthen America's well-being.