JD Vance assures no one will be fired over Signal security breach

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de marzo, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance assured on Friday that no officials will be fired after they mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic in a Signal group allegedly discussing a plan to attack Yemen's Houthis.

In a press conference published by CNN, the US vice president said from Greenland that they take this matter very seriously and that the Administration accepts that a journalist should not have been invited to the chat, emphasizing that already some members of the Administration had taken responsibility for this, including his friend Mike (Waltz).

Also, Vance stated that he finds the American media's obsession quite interesting because he recalls that four years ago, when the US military leadership made a catastrophic mistake that killed 13 innocent Americans in Afghanistan, leaving $80 billion in military equipment to one of the worst terrorist organizations in the world, the media covered up for the previous Administration.

The vice president said that "for years the media covered up for the Biden Administration that refused to fire any General or even launch an internal investigation that was meaningful about what happened. And now the same American media that covered up for the Biden Administration, after the untimely and unnecessary deaths of 13 brave Americans, are very interested in forcing the President of the United States to fire someone over a Signal chat. This is not honest behavior from the American media."

JD Vance concluded by saying that, "If you think you're going to force the president of the United States to fire someone, you're wrong," Vice President Vance told reporters on his visit to Greenland. "We are backing up our entire national security team."