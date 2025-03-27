The US will not leave NATO, says UK defense secretary

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de marzo, 2025

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey stated Thursday that the United States is an indispensable part of NATO and, for the time being, will not leave the alliance.

The 65-year-old British politician told reporters that he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth, who made it clear that "the United States is not walking away" from NATO. This statement came in response to concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump might withdraw his support for the organization.

Healey's remarks follow a report from the Pentagon indicating that Trump was considering removing a four-star U.S. general from overseeing all NATO military operations in Europe.

Healey also ruled out the possibility that the role of Supreme Allied Commander, Europe (SACEUR) would be filled by individuals from other nations. The position has been held by a U.S. general since NATO's founding nearly 75 years ago.

"The Americans have been the cornerstone of NATO and, in my discussions with Secretary Hegseth, he made it very clear that, at the same time, they are rightly challenging European nations like the U.K. to step up their efforts and do more," the British defense secretary added.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the U.K. official was direct in stating, "The U.S. is not walking away, so for me there is no vacancy; there is no question that it is not and should not be a U.S. SACEUR."

General Christopher G. Cavoli has held the SACEUR post since July 2022 and serves as the head of U.S. European Command. The position typically changes every three years.

SACEUR is also responsible for overall command of NATO military operations and is based at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) near Mons, Belgium.

The post of Deputy SACEUR (DSACEUR) is typically held by a British officer, and is currently held by Admiral Sir Keith Blount of the Royal Navy.