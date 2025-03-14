Mark Carney takes office as Canada's prime minister amid tensions with the US

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de marzo, 2025

Economist and former Canadian central bank governor Mark Carney became the country's 14th prime minister on Friday after taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Ottawa. Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who formally resigned after more than nine years in power, at a time marked by heightened tensions with the United States due to trade tariffs and threats of annexation by President Donald Trump.

Shortly before Carney's inauguration, Trudeau met privately with the Governor General Mary Simon, who represents King Charles III as head of state, to make his resignation official. Alongside Carney, the members of his new cabinet, which includes several ministers from the previous government, were also sworn in.

In his first statement after being sworn in, Carney wrote on the social networking site X: "Today, we’re building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action — and that’s what this team will deliver. A smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada’s future."

Carney's rise to the country's leadership follows his election as president of the Liberal Party last Sunday, where he secured nearly 86% of the votes cast by party members. In his speech after being declared leader, the new prime minister dedicated much of his address to denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the Canadian economy and sovereignty.

"Canada will never ever be part of the United States, in any way," he stated forcefully, in response to Trump's repeated statements about making Canada the "51st state." He has also said he is "ready to sit down" with Trump to negotiate a new trade agreement to avoid further economic conflict.

A complex context

Canada faces a trade war with its southern neighbor, sparked by the tariffs imposed by Trump on Canadian imports, which have generated an equally firm response from Ottawa.

One of the first decisions Carney will have to make is whether to dissolve Parliament and call early elections, as general elections are scheduled for October this year. The Liberals, currently in a minority in the lower house, face the risk of a no-confidence motion from the three main opposition parties: the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.

The new prime minister takes over at a critical time, with the Canadian economy under pressure and national sovereignty at the center of the debate.

For now, Carney has made it clear that his priority is to act swiftly and decisively, both in Ottawa and on the international stage.