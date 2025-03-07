Trudeau relents, Canada will also postpone most tariffs with US

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

Justin Trudeau did not stand firm. Despite assuring after his telephone conversation with Donald Trump that his country would not respond with a reciprocal postponement of the tariffs announced by the U.S. president, Canada changed its mind hours later and ultimately decided to also suspend the measure for a month that would have placed an extra tax on products from the neighboring country.

This was announced on X by Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the person at the helm of the tariff negotiations with the U.S. LeBlanc expressed confidence that he would succeed in reaching an agreement for "the removal of all tariffs."

"Canada will not proceed with the second wave of tariffs on $125B (roughly $87.4 billion U.S. dollars) of U.S. products until April 2nd, while we continue to work for the removal of all tariffs," he said.

Trump believes Canada is not doing 'enough' in war on fentanyl

The phone conversation between Trump and Trudeau was tense, The Wall Street Journal reports from U.S. sources familiar with the matter, and firm words were exchanged, though it ended "in a 'somewhat' friendly way." The president felt that the neighboring country's efforts to combat fentanyl crossing into the U.S. across the border were not yet "good enough" to eliminate the tariffs.

The Republican later went so far as to accuse the Canadian prime minister in a Truth Social post of trying to profit politically from this trade war, given that his party, sunk in the polls to the point that Trudeau himself announced not only would he not run for reelection, but that he won't even fight for his seat, has staged an incredible rally in voting intention since Trump's inauguration.