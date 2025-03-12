Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls for removal of food dyes before his term ends

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de marzo, 2025

Kennedy has vowed to tackle the epidemic of chronic disease affecting the United States, and one of his strategies involves overhauling the type of food Americans consume on a daily basis.

According to a letter reported by ABC News, the Trump administration's health secretary told food industry leaders that, before his term ends, he wants the removal of artificial colorings from their products.

At the meeting, which took place inWashington, Kennedy told the CEO of Kellogg's, Smucker's, and General Mills that it is a priority for the new administration to get rid of artificial colors found in food.

Also, according to the Consumer Brand Association letter describing the meeting, Kennedy "made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions."