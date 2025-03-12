Agriculture Department cuts funding to its school cafeteria program in 42 states

Published by Juan Peña 12 de marzo, 2025

The Agriculture Department has ended funding in 42 states for a school cafeteria program. The $660 million "Local Food for Schools" program funded the purchase of food from nearby farms for the nation's schools.

The School Nutrition Association, which represents cafeteria workers and managers across the country, reported the end of this program. Authorities later confirmed it to the media.

In a statement picked up by Politico, a USDA spokesman confirmed that the funding, previously announced last October, "is no longer available and those agreements will be terminated following 60-day notification."

The spokesperson added: "These programs, created under the former Administration via Executive authority, no longer effectuate the goals of the agency. LFPA and LFPA Plus agreements that were in place prior to LFPA 25, which still have substantial financial resources remaining, will continue to be in effect for the remainder of the period of performance."

The USDA reported that it also cut the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which would have funded about $400 million this year to support food banks.

The USDA's decision is part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to reduce federal spending and slash government programs, a mission tasked to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).