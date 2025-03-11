Trump to double Canada's steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%

Published by Diane Hernandez 11 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%. The Republican added in a statement on Truth Social that these measures would take effect "tomorrow morning," March 12.

Trump's statement came after the Canadian province of Ontario imposed a surcharge on electricity in three U.S. states, prompting the president to warn of new tariffs that would "permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada."

Trump revealed that if Canada does not rethink these taxes, he will substantially increase tariffs on cars entering the U.S. on April 2.

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada," the president wrote on the aforementioned digital platform.

He also revived threats that the neighboring country would become the 51st U.S. state, something Trump has already said on several occasions following his return to the White House.

"The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear," Trump said.