Kristi Noem appoints Todd Lyons as acting director of ICE

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de marzo, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported that she has appointed Todd Lyons as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She also detailed that Madison Sheahan will serve as deputy director.

Lyons replaces Caleb Vitello, who since the presidential inauguration also held the post on an interim basis.

"With President Trump’s support, I am appointing new ICE leadership to deliver results that President Trump and the American people rightfully demand: Todd Lyons will serve as Acting ICE Director and Madison Sheahan as Deputy Director of ICE. Todd Lyons and Madison Sheahan are work horses, strong executors, and accountable leaders who will lead the men and women of ICE to achieve the American people’s mandate to target, arrest and deport illegal aliens," Noem said in a statement.

In that regard, ICE highlighted Lyons' outstanding career with the agency. It also explained that Lyons, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the acting associate executive director of ICE Detention and Removal Operations. He was the former deputy director of ERO Field Operations and oversaw all 25 Field Offices and national operations.

"Mr. Lyons began his career in federal service with the United States Air Force in 1993. In August 1999, Mr. Lyons began his civilian law enforcement career in the State of Florida. In April 2007, Mr. Lyons joined ERO as an Immigration Enforcement Agent in Dallas, TX," ICE noted.