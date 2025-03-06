Trump suspends most tariffs against Mexico until April 2

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump backed down Thursday on his trade offensive against Mexico. He announced that he is exempting tariffs on that country's products included in the North American Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC) until April 2.

"Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement ... until April 2nd," the president wrote on Truth Social.

He maintained that he made the decision out of consideration for President Claudia Sheinbaum, with whom he spoke on the phone. In addition, he highlighted that they are working to strengthen border security, one of his demands for considering tariffs against Mexico.

"Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl," Trump said.

"Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!" the Republican posted.

Meanwhile, the Mexican president said it was a good conversation and confirmed that they are working hand in hand on border security.

Trump imposed customs tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican products, except for Canadian hydrocarbons, which will be taxed at 10%, with the stated aim of forcing his neighbors to do more to fight fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.