Trump announces an end to funding for schools and universities that allow illegal protests

President Donald Trump reported that he will end federal funding to schools, colleges and universities that allow unlawful demonstrations to take place.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Trump said.

"Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the Republican president added.

Trump's decision came after a year in which college campuses were filled with young protesters in defense of the terrorist group Hamas.

The move comes on top of an executive order he signed in January titled "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism" that called for the expulsion of international students who joined demonstrations.