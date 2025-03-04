Senate confirms Linda McMahon as secretary of education with the mission to shut down the department
McMahon led World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and was head of the Small Business Administration (SBA).
On Monday, the Senate approved Linda McMahon's nomination as secretary of education in the Donald Trump administration. McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and former Small Business Administration (SBA) administrator, assumes the post to dismantle the Department of Education, which aligns with the president's proposal.
A plan for structural change
McMahon's confirmation reinforces Trump's goal of reducing the federal bureaucracy and returning educational authority to the states. In a letter sent to Senate Democrats on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, the new secretary expressed her full support for the president's initiative. "President Trump believes that the bureaucracy in Washington should be abolished so that we can return education to the states, where it belongs. I wholeheartedly support and agree with this mission," she said.
McMahon's priorities and position
During her confirmation hearing, McMahon emphasized the need to reform the education system, which she described as inefficient. "Many Americans today are experiencing a system in decline," she said, highlighting that the next few years represent a crucial opportunity to drive change.
She also noted her commitment to the safety of Jewish students and to implementing policies that she said will promote equity in schools. "The Department will not stand idly by while Jewish students are targeted and discriminated against. It will stop forcing schools to allow boys and men to participate in women's sports and spaces. And it will protect the rights of parents to direct the moral education of their children," she said.
Arguments for eliminating the Department of Education
McMahon's confirmation opens a new chapter in the country's education management. This approach seeks a radical transformation in the structure of the federal education system.