21 de febrero, 2025

A New York judge said Friday he would not immediately dismiss the corruption case against Democrat Mayor Eric Adams. He ordered the trial to be delayed.

The judge's decision comes after the Trump administration's Justice Department had asked him to drop the charges against the Democrat.

"Manhattan federal Judge Dale Ho ordered Adams’ April 21 corruption trial adjourned as he appointed former US Solicitor General Paul Clement to argue against the Justice Department’s position that the mayor’s case should be dismissed," explained The New York Post, which reported on the move.

In a five-page order, the judge detailed that it was necessary to hear such an argument because the Justice Department took the same position as Adams's defense.

The situation comes on the same day it was reported that New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul is not considering ousting New York Mayor Eric Adams, but that she will take steps to have state authorities more closely monitor the city's activities.

This was reported by the New York Times this Thursday, which cites two state administration sources connected to the Democratic governor's future move. According to the report, Hochul’s new measures could reduce Mayor Adams' independence.

The prosecutor in charge of the case resigned after the DOJ's order to drop the charges



A week ago, acting federal prosecutor Danielle Sassoon, who had been appointed by President Donald Trump's administration to lead the office prosecuting New York Mayor Eric Adams for a case of alleged corruption, submitted her resignation in a letter where she explained that, despite her team's plan to charge him with lying to the FBI and destroying evidence, the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the case dropped. In addition to Sassoon, other top officials also resigned in protest.

In her eight-page letter, Sassoon explained that the DOJ's decision granted leniency to the Big Apple's Democratic mayor in exchange for his compliance with President Trump's orders on immigration.