Trump restructures ICE and will appoint new interim director

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump's administration decided that Caleb Vitello will not continue as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). An administration official said that a new acting director will be announced in the coming days.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE is in the process of restructuring, which involves changes in its leadership. As part of this reorganization, Vitello will assume a new position as head of the office in charge of arrests and deportations.

"He's actually being promoted, so he no longer has an administrative role, but oversees all field operations and enforcement - finding, arresting and deporting illegal immigrants," said a DHS spokesman.

Government frustration over pace of deportations

The decision comes against a backdrop of growing frustration within the government as the pace of deportations has fallen short of stated expectations.

Vitello, who was handpicked directly by Trump because of his close association with top immigration officials during the first administration, is the third top deportation official to leave his post this month.

Pressure to increase daily arrests

Meanwhile, the White House has intensified pressure on ICE to increase daily arrests. According to internal sources, the agency's field offices have been instructed to reach a target of 75 daily arrests per office, which equates to approximately 1,500 arrests nationwide.

However, these targets have not been met, which could have led the government to seek strategies to increase efficiency in the enforcement of immigration policies.