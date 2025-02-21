Trump says Ukraine doesn't have "any cards" to use as leverage in negotiations with Russia

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Ukraine doesn't have "any cards" to use as leverage in potential negotiations to end the war after being overrun by Russia.

"I've had very good talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and not so good with Ukraine. They don't have any cards, but they play hardball. But we're not going to let this continue," Trump stated during a meeting of governors at the White House.

Earlier, he stated that the presence of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the negotiations is not very important.

"He has been there for three years. He makes it very difficult to make deals," he added.

President Trump has launched several attacks on Zelensky this week. His growing rapport with Putin has raised concerns about a potential rift between Washington and Ukraine, which depends on U.S. aid to combat Russian aggression.

He referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and stated on Wednesday that the Russians have seized "a lot of territory" in Ukraine, giving them the upper hand in negotiations.