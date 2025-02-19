From Mexico they did not clarify why they did not let the plane land/ Charly Triballeau, Rodrigo Oropeza .AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump, during a press conference in Florida when asked about the CIA drone flights over Mexican territory to monitor drug traffickers, declared having a good relationship with Mexico, "but I think Mexico's largely run by the cartels and that's a sad thing to say. If they wanted help with that we'd give a help," he declared.

Furthermore, he insisted that Mexico for years has been ruled by drug traffickers. "Mexico is largely run by the cartels" and he accused Mexican authorities of having "allowed millions of people" to enter the United States from jail and prisons around the world across the common border.

The CIA uses drones to keep an eye on drug cartels



The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is conducting drone flights to keep an eye on drug cartels in Mexico, various media reported Tuesday.

Not the first time



It is not the first time the Republican president has accused Mexico of being ruled by drug cartels.

On February 2, as part of a campaign promise to "protect Americans" in a White House release from the White House, President Donald Trump pointed out that the Mexican government of Claudia Sheinbaum "has an intolerable alliance with Mexican drug trafficking organizations."

He further noted that "Mexico's government has provided safe havens for cartels to engage in the manufacture and transport of dangerous narcotics, which together have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance jeopardizes U.S. national security and we must root out the influence of these dangerous cartels."

Trump administration declares Mexican cartels "Foreign Terrorist Organizations"



On his first day in office as President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order where he singles out theMexican cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations."

The intention of this order is to address national security issues, among them, the fight against drug trafficking, in particular, fentanyl.