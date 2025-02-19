File photo dated 04/08/23 of a baby playing with toys at his home in Northamptonshire.PA / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

This Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order intended to reduce costs and barriers to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

According to the executive order posted on the White House website, the order directs policy recommendations to protect access to IVF and "aggressively" reduce costs and health plans for such treatments.

These recommendations will focus on how to ensure reliable access to IVF. In addition, priority will be given to addressing current policies, including those requiring legislation, that exacerbate the cost of IVF treatments.

In that regard, the Republican administration, through this order, recognizes the importance of family formation and that U.S. public policy should make it easier for "loving" and "longing" mothers and fathers to have children.

Some facts that appear in the executive order signed by Trump:

As many as one in seven couples trying to have a baby are unable to conceive, and many face significant financial hurdles to accessing IVF.

Avenues to more affordable IVF treatments are needed.

The cost can range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle and multiple cycles may be needed to get pregnant.

IVF is often not fully covered by health insurance.

Only a quarter of employers report coverage of IVF for their employees.

Just a handful of states require some sort of coverage for IVF in state-regulated insurance plans.

The federal government covers IVF in a limited capacity for military personnel, veterans, and federal employees.

Department of Health and Human Services data reports that more than 85,000 infants were born as a result of IVF in 2021.

The general U.S. fertility rate is at another historic low.

The rate dropped 3% from 2022 to 2023. From 2014 to 2020, it consistently decreased by 2% annually.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated the news on her X account, saying, "PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF!"

She noted "the Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."

🚨PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF! 👶



The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 18, 2025

Keeping promises



President Trump promised to promote IVF and help American families with the associated costs so they can have more babies, based on his record of supporting family formation and stability.

Historical facts



In his first administration, President Trump doubled the child tax credit and expanded eligibility.

He also signed a law allowing new parents to withdraw up to $5,000 from their retirement accounts without penalty when they give birth or adopt a child.

In the same vein, Trump has long advocated having more babies and expanding American families.

Pro-family



In the executive order, Trump states, "because we want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes, so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able, so we’re pro family. But the IVF treatments are expensive. It’s very hard for many people to do it and to get it, but I’ve been in favor of IVF, right from the beginning."