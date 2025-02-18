SpaceX to collaborate with FAA to improve air safety

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that employees of SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Control command center this Monday to suggest improvements to air traffic control safety systems.

Proposal for collaboration in air safety

The secretary noted that a SpaceX team intends to collaborate on creating a solution that will improve air safety, a major issue following last month's deadly collision between a helicopter and a regional airliner at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, D.C.

Duffy detailed that SpaceX team members will "get a firsthand look at the current system" and discuss what works and what doesn't to develop a more modern and safer system.

Conflict of interest concerns

Musk's involvement in projects related to the FAA has raised concerns, especially because of his role as a special government employee due to his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, noting that the involvement of someone whose company is regulated by the government in decisions that could affect their personal and business interests could be problematic.

In response to this criticism, Duffy downplayed the concerns, stating that the FAA regularly hosts tours of its control center for the media and businesses.

Musk defended the initiative in a Sunday X post, asserting that air safety is a "non-partisan" issue and highlighting the efforts of SpaceX engineers to improve air travel safety.