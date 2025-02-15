Victory for DOGE: Department will still be able to access data from three federal agencies
Unions and organizations tried to block DOGE from accessing data from the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
A federal judge in Washington failed in favor of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), allowing it to continue accessing confidential data from at least three federal agencies. With this decision, DOGE will be able to continue its work of reviewing government spending and detecting potential inefficiencies.
Block attempt rejected
Unions and organizations attempted to block DOGE from accessing data from the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, Judge John Bates determined that the agency meets the requirements to operate within the government and assign personnel to other agencies.
Partial restriction on Treasury
In parallel, another judge extended a temporary order barring DOGE from accessing the Treasury Department's payment system. The move comes in response to a lawsuit by state attorneys general questioning the legality of the agency's access to this platform.
Elon Musk celebrates the ruling
Elon Musk celebrated the decision with a message on X that read "LFG."