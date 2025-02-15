Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

A federal judge in Washington failed in favor of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), allowing it to continue accessing confidential data from at least three federal agencies. With this decision, DOGE will be able to continue its work of reviewing government spending and detecting potential inefficiencies.

Block attempt rejected

Unions and organizations attempted to block DOGE from accessing data from the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, Judge John Bates determined that the agency meets the requirements to operate within the government and assign personnel to other agencies.

Partial restriction on Treasury

In parallel, another judge extended a temporary order barring DOGE from accessing the Treasury Department's payment system. The move comes in response to a lawsuit by state attorneys general questioning the legality of the agency's access to this platform.

Elon Musk celebrates the ruling

Elon Musk celebrated the decision with a message on X that read "LFG."