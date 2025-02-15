Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The House of Representatives debuted the Subcommittee on Government Efficiency Compliance (DOGE), which held its first hearing last Feb. 12. There, one of the most talked-about revelations was that of Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who assured that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) financed terrorist groups disguised as humanitarian organizations. Among them, he named ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. The latter is an Islamic fundamentalist group operating mainly in northern Nigeria.

According to the House Oversight Committee, the new subcommittee "will actively work with President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to root out waste, shore up vulnerable payment systems, and fully investigate schemes to defraud taxpayers."

As for the subcommittee's leadership, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remained as chairman and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) as the ranking Democrat.

‘You are funding terrorism’

According to Perry, who favors the Trump administration's announced cuts to USAID, the agency ended up funding terrorist groups posing as humanitarian entities.

"Who gets some of that money? Your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding," the Republican congressman expressed.

"You are funding terrorism, and it’s coming through USAID. And it’s not just Afghanistan, because Pakistan’s right next door," he added.

Perry remarked on the Pakistan issue, particularly because of the $120 million budget line item for school construction.

"USAID spent $840 million in the last 20 years on Pakistan’s education-related programme, including $136 million to build 120 schools, of which there is zero evidence of construction. Why would there be any evidence? The Inspector General can’t get in to see them," the Pennsylvania Republican continued.