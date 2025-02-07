Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an executive order next week to reverse the Joe Biden administration's policy supporting paper straws.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" wrote President Trump on his Truth Social account.

Democrat Joe Biden had set an executive order goal to reduce the use of single-use plastic utensils, including straws, in federal departments and agencies by 2035.

"Federal agencies are leading by example to reduce single-use plastic within their own operations by targeting specific items or pollution pathways, such as introducing more environmentally friendly systems like water refill stations as a substitute for single-use plastic bottles," the White House said in a statement released in 2024.